Nixon: New Term Gives Chance to Put Battles Behind

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri's new legislative session offers a chance for politicians to put past battles and mistakes behind them and start anew to meet the state's challenges.

The governor hosted a prayer breakfast Thursday in the capital city drew about 750 people. The annual event has become a tradition at the start of each legislative session. This year, it also came just days before Nixon is to be sworn in Monday to a second term as governor.

Nixon told the gathering that faith and prayer are the foundation of the country and essential for bringing people through turbulent times.

The keynote speaker was David Steward, the chairman and founder of St. Louis-based World Wide Technology. He encouraged attendees to lead with a servant's attitude.