Nixon OKs Missouri growler bill, vetoes drink orders via app

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is expanding where beer growlers can be sold but is trying to block other proposed changes to alcohol laws.

Nixon signed legislation Friday to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell freshly poured beer growlers.

The legislation also will permit self-dispensing wine machines and allow brewers to lease coolers to stores to keep beer frosty.

Nixon vetoed another alcohol-related bill that would have allowed the state's Wine and Grape Board to hire attorneys, which Nixon says is an unconstitutional use of state money.

The measure also would have allowed smaller boats to sell alcohol and permitted stadium and arena visitors to order drinks on mobile apps.

Sponsor Sen. Brian Munzlinger says he's fairly certain he'll ask his colleagues to try to override Nixon's veto in September.