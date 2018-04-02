Nixon Orders Flags at Half Staff for Joplin Responder

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen Joplin first responder who served as a police officer for the Riverside police department.

Master Patrolman Jeff Taylor went to Joplin with a 12-member contigent on May 23. On June 3rd, Taylor died of complications sustained when we was truck by lightning while on duty.

Flags will fly at half-staff at all government buildings statewide for one full day on June 8, 2011, from sunrise to sunset.