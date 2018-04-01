Nixon Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Memorial Day

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Jay Nixon sent out a state-wide order for all United States and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff until noon on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

He said this is designed to honor those who have sacrificed for their country.

"On Memorial Day, I ask all Missourians to remember the brave military men and women who have died defending our freedom and the freedom of those around the globe," Nixon said. "We can never fully repay our debt to those we have lost, but we can honor their memory by continuing our work to protect the rights of all Americans to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."