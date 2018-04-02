Nixon Pledges Home-Rebuilding Aid in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon says the state will play a long-term role in rebuilding housing in Joplin after the deadly May tornado.

Nixon was traveling to Joplin on Tuesday to announce what he describes as a "major initiative to address both the near-term and long-term housing needs." He says it will involve both federal and state resources to support home construction.

The May 22 tornado that hit Joplin killed 159 people and destroyed thousands of homes while wiping out a large section of the city.