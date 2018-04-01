Nixon Proposes $30M for Early Childhood Ed

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing $30 million of additional state spending for early childhood education programs.

The governor's budget includes adding $20 million to the Missouri Preschool Program. That would roughly triple the program.

Nixon also wants an additional $8.5 million for the First Steps program, which serves young children with developmental disabilities, and an additional $1 million for the Parents as Teachers program.

Nixon released on Tuesday his spending proposals for the 2015 state budget taking effect July 1.