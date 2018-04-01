Nixon Received Donation He Decried

JEFFERSON CITY - State records show that Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon received a $10,000 donation from a firm with a state contract on the same day that he publicly decried big political contributions.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that Nixon's campaign committee received the check from World Wide Technology on Monday - the same day he delivered his State of the State address.

In that speech, Nixon proclaimed that he would lead a ballot initiative to re-instate campaign contribution limits, if lawmakers would not approve the limits themselves.

State records show that World Wide Technology has a multi-million-dollar state contract up for renewal at the end of February.

Spokesmen for Nixon and the company both say that the check was intended to help cover inaugural expenses.