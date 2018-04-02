Nixon Releases $1.2 Million for Social and Health Services

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Nixon announced Wednesday the state is releasing $1.2 million dollars for domestic violence shelters, crisis care services for children and area agencies on aging. Money for those three programs was withheld from the budget last month.

The Nixon administration announced the release comes because state revenue increased 0.6 percent during the first month of the budget year.

$471,000 will be released for area agencies on aging, $400,000 for crisis care services for children, and $356,000 for 70 domestic violence shelters.