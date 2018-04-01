Nixon releases statement on unemployment insurance benefits

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon issued a statement regarding the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling, upholding his veto of a measure that would have cut unemployment benefits.

House Bill 150 would have cut the maximum duration of unemployment insurance benefits from 20 weeks to 13 weeks for Missourians.

Nixon said he was pleased with the Missouri Supreme Court ruling and it brought good news for thousands of Missourians who were “wrongfully denied the unemployment benefits they had earned.”

Nixon also said the Missouri Department of Labor will work to make sure people get the unemployment benefits they have earned.