Nixon restricts $115.5 million in new or increased spending

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon has withheld $115.million in new or increased spending for several programs in an effort to increase the budget.

The governor's office announced Wednesday that the spending restrictions will not affect funding increases in the fiscal year 2017 budget for K-12 classrooms, higher education and a nearly $200 million increase for the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

The budget withholdings affect 131 new or existing programs, including many university programs, law enforcement, social services and medical initiatives.

Nixon said in a news release that further budget restrictions might be necessary if the legislature overrides his vetoes of three tax breaks. He said that would reduce the state revenues by more than $60 million a year.