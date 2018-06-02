Nixon Reviewing Missouri Workplace Discrimination Bill

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The leaders of Missouri's Republican House majority want to discuss workplace discrimination legislation with Gov. Jay Nixon, but it's not clear the Democratic governor is willing to negotiate.



The Legislature has passed and sent the governor a bill changing some rules for lawsuits based on claims of workplace bias.



Nixon vetoed a similar measure last year. He said Tuesday his office is reviewing this year's bill, but he added that it doesn't seem "fundamentally different" from last year's version.



House Speaker Steven Tilley says Republicans want to discuss changes that could be made to the legislation to prompt Nixon to sign it into law. Tilley, a Republican from Perryville, says lawmakers could try to revise the bill before the Legislature's mid-May adjournment.