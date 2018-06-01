Nixon's Drought Assistance Program Reaches Nearly 5,000 Farmers

JEFFERSON CITY- More than 4,900 emergency water assistance projects mainly funded by Nixon's cost-share drought relief program are completed, underway, or are scheduled to be constructed. Five hundred of those projects have been completed, started or scheduled in the past three weeks.

The program helps Missouri livestock producers and farmers drill new wells, deepen existing wells or undertake other projects to get water to animals and crops.

Nearly 11,000 farmers or livestock producers applied to receive funding. Of those, the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources approved more than 5,800 applications.

Governor Nixon's office told KOMU 8 the initial deadline was adjusted from August 6th to November 15th earlier this month because drilling companies struggled to keep up with requests.

"It was the increase in demand," said Nixon spokesman Scott Holste.

Nixon has assigned $7 million to the program from unallocated reserve funds provided by the State Soil & Water Districts Commission and state resources made available by Nixon through House Bill 8. The program funds 90 percent of each project, which averages $4,800 allocated per approved livestock project.