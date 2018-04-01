Nixon's Son Cited for Marijuana Possession

COLUMBIA - The 21-year-old son of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon was cited for marijuana possesion early Saturday according to Jill Weineke of the Columbia Police Department. Nixon was cited for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana after police investigated a loud party at an unnamed apartment complex.

The governor stated Monday that his son was "a fine young man" and that the situation was "a private matter that will be handled through the municipal process."

Online records say that Willson Nixon is a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia.