Nixon Says Missouri Faces Weeks of Potential Floods

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri faces several more weeks of potential flooding along the Missouri River as high water pushes its way south and eastward across the state. Nixon met with officials from the Missouri National Guard outside St. Joseph for a briefing Monday on the guard's response to the flooding. He said the floods were made worse by heavy overnight storms that dumped up to 4 inches of rain in some sections, swelling the river past major flood stage near St. Joseph.

Three levees in northwest Missouri also overtopped Monday, and three small towns were under voluntary evacuations orders. National Guard Col. David Boyle said about 200 troops have been working full-time on the flood, but more may be added as the high-water levels reach downstream.