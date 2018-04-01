Nixon Seeks to Oust Holden Mayor

HOLDEN (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon wants to oust the mayor of the western Missouri town of Holden for appointing the mayor's brother-in-law as fire chief. Nixon said he has filed a petition in Johnson County seeking the removal of Mayor Michael Wakeman for allegedly violating the nepotism provision in the state constitution. Wakeman resigned in July after Nixon's office told him he had violated the state's nepotism provision. But the City Council in the town of 2,500 selected him in August to fill in until the next regular election in April 2008. Nixon said Missouri case law clearly states that an ousted official cannot be appointed or elected to the remainder of the term. Wakeman said he did not think he was violating the nepotism provision. Wakeman had been the fire chief when he was elected mayor in April 2006.