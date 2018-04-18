Nixon Sets Elections for Vacant Mo. House Seats
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has scheduled special elections April 2 to fill a pair of vacant state House seats from St. Louis and southwest Missouri.
The vacancy in the 76th House District occurred when Democrat Chris Carter resigned to succeed his uncle on the St. Louis Board of Alderman.
The 157th House District became vacant when Republican Don Ruzicka was appointed by Nixon to the Board of Probation and Parole. The district covers almost all of Lawrence County.
Republican and Democratic party committees will now have two weeks to nominate candidates to run in the special elections.
