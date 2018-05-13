Nixon Signs 8 Bills, One Allowing Sunday Motorcycle Sales
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon signed eight bills into law Monday, including a bill to allow motorcycle sales on Sundays.
It allows dealers, distributors and manufacturers to sell motorcycles, motor tricycles and motorized vehicles on Sundays. Such sales had previously been prohibited by state law.
The other seven measures signed into action include:
- A bill that modifies various provisions of the law regarding trusts
- A bill that deals with the Greene County emergency telephone service board
- A bill that establishes contractual provisions for entities contracting with dental providers
- A bill that repeals the duplicate versions of several statutes
- A bill that clarifies the law involving communications infrastructure deployment
- A bill that authorizes certain districts to establish a lateral sewer service line repair program
- A bill that alters the boundary of the commercial zone around Columbia
