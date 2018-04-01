Nixon Signs Bill Extending Veterinarian Loan Forgiveness

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that continues a loan forgiveness program for students of large-animal veterinary medicine.

The loan forgiveness program expired at the end of June 2013. Nixon signed a higher education bill Thursday that includes a provision removing that expiration date.

The bill also renames the program as the "Dr. Merrill Townley Large Animal Veterinary Student Loan Program."

Townley was a veterinarian from Chamois who practiced throughout mid-Missouri. He also served as a Republican in the Missouri House from 1983 through 1994 and again from 1997 through 2004.

He died in November 2012 at the age of 78.