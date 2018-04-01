Nixon Signs Changes to Missouri Election Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - There will be no elections in June in Missouri. And no more party emblems printed on ballots, beginning this November.



Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that makes several changes to state election laws. The measure eliminates the option of holding June elections and says February elections can only be used for bond issues.



But the new law also creates a new exception. It allows elections to be held on the canceled dates if school districts encounter financial hardships because of decline in per-pupil state funding of at least 5 percent.



The measure also repeals a requirement to print party emblems on ballots.