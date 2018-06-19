Nixon Signs Mo. Sexual Offenses Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that supporters say will strengthen laws on prosecuting and punishing sexual offenses.

One element is an expanded definition of forcible rape, described in current law as sex with another person by "forcible compulsion." The bill signed Tuesday adds a definition of rape as sex with a person who is incapacitated, incapable of consent or lacking the capacity to consent.

The legislation also renames some sexual offenses and categorizes them into tiers, which allows for a jury to convict a defendant of a lesser offense.