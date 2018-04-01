Nixon signs new Missouri child-care requirements

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Parents could gain a way to compare the quality of child-care providers under legislation signed by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

The bill signed Wednesday requires the state to develop a "system of quality indicators" so people can know whether child-care centers are meeting certain criteria.

The website will track whether child-care providers are licensed, meet health and safety standards, use curriculum and comply with staff training requirements.

The bill also requires the state to run a hotline for parent complaints about child-care providers.

The provisions take effect in October 2015.

Nixon said they are necessary for Missouri to continue to receive more than $100 million annually in federal funding to help offset child-care costs for lower-income individuals.