Nixon Signs Order Waiving Certain Medical Rules

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has signed an executive order designed to allow physicians from outside Missouri to treat patients and to permit pharmacists to provide medication for people whose medical records are missing.

Nixon signed the executive order Tuesday. It allows the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the state Board of Pharmacy to temporarily waive certain rules and regulations. Nixon says the order would allow people living in Joplin to continue receiving medical treatment.

A powerful tornado cut through Joplin in southwestern Missouri on Sunday, killing at least 122 people. The tornado also hit a major hospital, dumping X-rays and medical records two counties

away.