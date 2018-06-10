Nixon Signs Performance-Based Education Funding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that enacts performance-based funding for Missouri's public universities and community colleges.

Funding increases for the schools would be based on how well they meet criteria they have submitted and had approved by Missouri Coordinating Board of Higher Education. Schools also would need to develop a goal for student job placement.

Missouri has used performance standards to determine higher education funding increases in the current year's state operating budget and in the spending plan that will take effect next month. The legislation seeks to ensure the practice continues.

Nixon said the measure he signed Thursday builds on existing state efforts to implement an "outcomes-based funding model."