Nixon Speaks Out Against Discrimination Law

Jefferson City- Governor Nixon speaks out against the discrimination law bill, and now has to decide whether to veto it. Nixon says, "It would hurt those who are already victims of discrimination."

The law would require former workers to prove that bias was a motivating factor in firing, while the current law says that workers must prove it was a contributing factor.

Supporters of the bill say this change is needed in order to protect employers. Supporters also say that it would bring this Missouri law up to speed with federal standards.

The Missouri House and Senate passed the bill this month, and now the governor has to decide whether to veto it. Governor Nixon says he will make the decision this week.