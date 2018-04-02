Nixon Sues Computer Recycling Business

ROLLA - A computer recycling site near Rolla has been sued after it allegedly left thousands of computer monitors in a field. Attorney General Jay Nixon sued Robert Sooter, who owns Echo Valley north of Rolla; and Jon Roberts, owner of Midwest Recycling. In a lawsuit filed in Phelps County court, Nixon says the two men violated state waste laws and created a public nuisance when they burned the computers. Computers are hard on the environment because they contain mercury and lead. Springfield Computer Recycling executive director Ken Reiss says it appears no computers were recycled at the site, where he found up to 25-thousand monitors left in the field.