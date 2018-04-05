Nixon supports bill to raise Missouri gas tax 1.5 cents

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he believes small increases in fuel taxes are the best way to raise money for roads and bridges.

At a Jefferson City news conference Tuesday, Nixon said he favors a bill from Poplar Bluff Republican Sen. Doug Libla to raise the gasoline tax by 1.5 cents per gallon and the diesel tax by 3.5 cents. A similar bill didn't make it out of the Senate last session.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is searching for funding after voters rejected a sales tax in 2014. Other proposed methods for funding road and bridge repairs include raising taxes on tobacco or moving the Missouri Highway Patrol out of the Transportation Department budget.

Nixon says those proposals aren't realistic long-term fixes.

The 2016 legislative session begins Wednesday.