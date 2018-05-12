Nixon takes a pass, so 2 bills become laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two bills that Gov. Jay Nixon declined to sign but also chose not to veto have now become laws.

The Democratic governor vetoed a record 33 bills this year, the most in a 12-month span since he took office in 2009.

But even though he rejected a similar measure last year, Nixon declined to veto a Senate bill on Monday making it more difficult for people fired for misconduct to collect unemployment benefits.

Nixon also opted to not take a stance on a second Senate bill allowing casinos to provide interest-free lines of credits of $10,000 or more to high rollers who don't want to carry large amounts of cash when they gamble.

The governor offered no explanation for his decisions on the final day to approve or veto bills.