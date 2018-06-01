Nixon Taking on Action Missouri Tax-Cut Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is ready to follow through on his criticism of a tax-cut plan passed by the Legislature.

Nixon has scheduled news conferences Tuesday in Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City to announce his action on the legislation that could eventually cut state income taxes by an estimated $620 million annually.

Shortly after lawmakers passed the bill last week, the Democratic governor indicated that he likely would veto the legislation.

Republican legislative leaders already are gearing up to try to override Nixon's veto before their annual session ends May 16.

A veto override requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers. That means Republicans would have to vote in block and pick up the support of at least one House Democrat.