Nixon to ask Agency for Damage Assessments

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon asked the Farm Service Agency (FSA) Friday to do damage assessments for 27 Missouri counties. Some of the counties involved are Moniteau, Montgomery, Osage, Cole, Boone, and Howard. Total, 25 of the counties are along the Missouri River.

This is the first step in declaring counties as primary disaster areas. That's where at least 30 percent of the estimated yield of a single crop is lost. This could allow farmers hurt by the flood to ask for assistance loans. Farmers have to first apply with the FSA.

Farmers in counties near ones that are in the primary disaster areas could be eligible as well.