Nixon to Sign Mo. Candidate Filing Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon plans to sign legislation that could give deployed military members and the disabled a chance to be listed first on a ballot if they run for office.

Missouri uses a random drawing to determine the ballot order for candidates who file in person on the first day of a filing period.

The legislation allows proxies to draw numbers for candidates who cannot be physically present because they are disabled or deployed on active military duty.

Nixon was scheduled to sign the bill Wednesday afternoon at the secretary of state's office, where candidates for state offices and Congress will line up next week to file for this year's elections.

The legislation will take effect immediately.