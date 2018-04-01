Nixon to Take Action on Sprinkler System Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon may veto legislation that would delay a requirement that residential care and assisted living centers have sprinkler systems.

A 2007 law passed after a fatal fire at the Anderson Guest House in southwest Missouri requires facilities with at least 20 beds to install sprinklers by the end of 2012. The Legislature passed another bill this year extending the deadline to the end of 2014.

Nixon scheduled a news conference Wednesday at a Springfield senior center to "take action" on the legislation. He is to be joined by the state fire marshal.

Eleven people died in the November 2006 fire at the Anderson facility for the mentally ill and disabled. The building had no sprinkler system.