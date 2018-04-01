Nixon to Urge Mo. Campaign Contribution Limits

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon and several Missouri lawmakers are calling for ethics legislation that includes limits on campaign donations.

Nixon had called for reinstating campaign contribution limits during his State of the State speech this past January. He said unlimited contributions erode public trust.

State lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 8 for their legislative session.

Missouri's campaign finance limits were eliminated by legislation passed in the closing hours of the 2008 session. Supporters contend capping campaign donations creates an incentive to circumvent the limits and thereby obscure from where money has flowed.

Nixon was traveling Thursday to Kansas City. He is to be joined by Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, and Democratic House members Kevin McManus, of Kansas City, and Jon Carpenter, of Gladstone.