Nixon tours Iowa ethanol plant

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon traveled to Iowa to get a personal look at the latest methods in ethanol production.

Nixon took the state plane Tuesday to tour a cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He was accompanied by the Missouri agriculture and economic development directors.

The plant is a joint venture of Poet and Royal DSM and will use corncobs, leaves, husks and stalks to produce ethanol.

Poet also operates ethanol plants in Laddonia and Macon, Missouri, and is looking to expand its cellulosic ethanol production.

Iowa is often a destination for aspiring presidential candidates because of its early caucuses. But Nixon's office says there were no politics involved in the trip.

Spokesman Scott Holste said the ethanol plant was the only item on Nixon's schedule in Iowa.