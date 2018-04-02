Nixon Vetoes Mo. International Law Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed a bill on foreign laws, saying the measure would create barriers to adoptions from other countries.

The legislation would have made Missouri court rulings unenforceable if they were based on any foreign law or system that is "repugnant" or inconsistent with the Missouri or U.S. constitutions.

Adoption advocates raised concerns about how that could affect adoptions completed in another country.

Nixon announced the veto Monday. The governor says the bill would have created uncertainty in Missouri's legal system and could have had a "chilling effect on foreign adoptions."

Supporters said the legislation was designed to prevent Missouri courts from using policies that come from outside the U.S. and violate constitutional protections.