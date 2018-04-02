Nixon vows change in police response in Ferguson

FLORISSANT (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says "operational shifts" are ahead for law enforcement in the St. Louis suburb where a police officer fatally shot an unarmed black teenager.

Nixon spoke Thursday at a meeting of clergy and community members to discuss law enforcement's response to demonstrations over the killing in the town of Ferguson.

The governor told the audience that "you all will see a different tone."

He did not elaborate on the changes ahead, but they are likely to be explained at a news conference planned for later in the day.

The governor said he was late to the meeting because he had been on the phone with President Barack Obama, who sent "wishes of peace and justice."