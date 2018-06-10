Nixon wants settlement money sent to lead-damaged areas

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Local elected officials and state lawmakers are praising Gov. Jay Nixon for calling for settlement money to be spent in areas damaged by lead mining.

Nixon this week directed the state Department of Natural Resources to identify restoration projects in contaminated areas of southeast Missouri.

Elected officials and residents from those areas criticized plans to use some money for a park hours from damaged areas.

The money comes from a settlement with the American Smelting and Refining Company. Asarco agreed to pay the state $61 million for damage caused by mining.

Jefferson City Republican Rep. Jay Barnes says Nixon's directive is a step in the right direction. But Barnes also says all the money should be used in areas directly impacted by lead mining.