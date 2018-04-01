Nixon Wins Re-election for Governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay has won a second term, turning back a challenge from Republican St. Louis businessman Dave Spence.

Nixon's victory Tuesday came after a campaign in which both candidates highlighted the need to create jobs in Missouri. Nixon said he was doing so while Spence claimed Missouri was falling behind economically.

Nixon seldom emphasized his Democratic affiliation while campaigning for office. Instead, his ads touted his independence and stressed his support for spending cuts and tax cuts - enabling him to pick up support from some voters who normally back Republicans.

Spence was making his first run for public office after stepping down last year as head of a company that makes plastic bottles for pharmaceuticals and other uses. He poured several million dollars into his campaign.