NJ Mall on Lockdown After Shots Fired

By: The Associated Press

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - Police are searching for a gunman at a mall in northern New Jersey after shots were fired inside it just before closing.

WCBS-TV reports that shots were fired at Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall around 9:30 p.m. Monday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

People inside the mall tell the television station that it is on lockdown.

Emergency radio transmissions say authorities are waiting for SWAT teams to arrive. No contact has been with a shooter.

The mall is located in Bergen County, about 22 miles southwest of Manhattan.