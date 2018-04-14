NM man admits taking Missouri girl out of state for sex

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 56-year-old New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to transporting a 13-year-old Missouri girl across state lines to engage in sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says Raymond Vallia III of Albuquerque entered his plea Tuesday in Kansas City.

The Henry County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office responded to a Montrose residence on March 29 to investigate a report of a missing girl. Officers determined the girl met Vallia on the Internet and he had picked her up at her home.

New Mexico State Police saw a vehicle matching a description of Vallia's on Interstate 40 in New Mexico the next day and pulled it over. The girl was found in the vehicle and Vallia was arrested.

Vallia will be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison under a plea agreement.