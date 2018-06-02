NM Shooting Victims are Chaplain, Wife, 3 Kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in New Mexico say the five people who were found fatally shot in a home are a Fire Department chaplain, his wife, and three of their children.

The Bernalillo County sheriff's office said in a statement late Sunday that the victims are Greg Griego, his wife Sara Greigo, and the children: 9-year-old Zephania Griego, 5-year-old Jael Griego, and 2-year-old Angelina Griego.

Greg Griego's 15-year-old son has been arrested on murder and other charges in connection with the shootings, which happened Saturday night in a rural area southwest of downtown Albuquerque.

Authorities aren't releasing any details about any conversations the teenager has had with investigators.

Investigators say they won't release any more information until Sheriff Dan Houston holds a news conference Tuesday.