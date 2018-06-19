No. 1 Alabama 3-touchdown favorite to win at Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri is a three-touchdown underdog on Saturday against top-ranked Alabama.

Missouri's starting quarterback is out, the offensive line is in tatters and the opponent hasn't shown many flaws so far in gunning for a second consecutive national championship.

The scenario is dismal for the Tigers (3-3, 0-3 SEC), who are still seeking their first Southeastern Conference victory.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0) has won eight in a row by 19 or more points, and it's been five years since its last loss to an unranked opponent. Plus, the Crimson Tide players had a week off to rest.