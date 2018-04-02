No. 10 Missouri softball wins border war

COLUMBIA - After a big win against Indiana State, the Tigers kept to their winning ways against rival Kansas, 5-3.

Despite trailing early, Missouri's bats came alive as Emily Crane, Sami Fagan and Amanda Sanchez each recorded a pair of hits to lift the Tigers.

On the mound, Tori Finucane earned her team-high 21st win of the season as she pitched a complete game allowing three earned runs on nine hits. Finucane also struck out four batters on the day.

With the win, Missouri improves to 41-14 on the season.

In the first inning, Chanin Naudin got the Jayhawks out in front with a two-run home run to left field. Naudin had Finucane's number the entire day as she went 3-3 with a walk.

The Tigers answered right back in the bottom of the inning as Fagan hit a two-run home run for herself to tie the game back up at two after one inning.

The game wasn't tied for long as Daniella Chavez hit a solo home run in the third inning to give Kansas the 3-2 lead.

After the third inning, Finucane settled down as she allowed just three hits and no runs over the next four innings after allowing six hits and three runs through the first three innings of play.

From there it was all Missouri as Sanchez recorded an RBI off a single up to the middle scoring Crane in the fifth inning. The run tied the game at three before Kelsea Roth later doubled down the left-field line to score two runs on the play making it 5-3 Mizzou.

Even a rain delay in the top of the seventh inning wasn't enough to slow down the Tigers and Finucane as she retired the side to get the win.

Depending on the outcome of other games in the regional, Missouri will await its opponent in the regional championship Sunday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. CT.