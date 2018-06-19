No. 10 Mizzou Soccer Improves to 5-0 on the Season

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, September 03 2012 Sep 3, 2012 Monday, September 03, 2012 10:14:00 AM CDT September 03, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Kate Lakin - Press Release

COLUMBIA -- The No. 10 University of Missouri soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over Tennessee Tech (2-3-1) Sunday afternoon at Walton Stadium. It marks the first time since 2006 that the Tigers opened the year with five straight wins.

The Missouri offense pressured from the get-go but could not convert on its early scoring chances. Within a two-minute span midway through the first half both sophomore Taylor Grant and junior Dominique Richardson early put the Tigers on the board. Grant's shot hit off the post and Richardson's chip over the goalie clanged off the crossbar to keep the score 0-0.

In the 30th minute, Mizzou finally broke through when senior Jessica Greer found the back of the net. Junior Danielle Nottingham lofted a free kick to the far post that Greer ran onto and easily tapped into goal. It was the first goal of the season for Greer, while Nottingham notched her third assist of the year.

Junior Brooke Williams nearly put the Tigers up 2-0 in the 43rd minute when senior Kelsey Mulcahy threaded a pass down the field. Williams broke through and was one-on-one with the goalie but her chip sailed just over the crossbar.

Freshman Candace Johnson almost notched her second goal of the season in the 51st minute but her header off senior Haley Krentz's corner kick clanged off the crossbar.

The Tigers went up 2-0 in the 62nd minute when Krentz and senior Taiwo Adeshigbin connected for another Tiger goal. Krentz dribbled down the endline and sent a ball in front of the goal mouth that Adeshigbin one-timed past Tennessee Tech's goalie and into the back of the net. The tally was Adeshigbin's team-leading fourth of the season, while Krentz's assist was her fifth in as many games.

Mizzou outshot the Golden Eagles 34-2 and had a 10-4 edge in corner kicks.

Mizzou closes out non-conference play on Thursday, September 6 with a road contest at Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

