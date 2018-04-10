No. 11 Kentucky edges out Missouri at Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - Missouri Men's Basketball fell to No. 11 Kentucky at home on Tuesday by a score of 72-62. The flow of the game was one that the Tigers are all too familiar with, hanging around all game only to fade away late.

The two teams traded blows early, including an emphatic tomahawk slam by Mizzou's Jordan Barnett with 14:23 left in the first half. The junior had 13 points on the night and shot 50 percent from the field. The score was 13-13 with 13:48 left in the half. This neck-and-neck trend would continue as Kentucky went into the locker room with a one point lead.

Coach John Calipari must have drawn up some nice sets for his squad during the break as UK opened the second half on a 6-0 run to push their lead to 37-30. This run included four points from freshman Edrice Adebayo who totaled 22 points for the game, 10 of them from the charity stripe.

Missouri did not lead once in the second half, but they stayed within striking distance. The teams were tied at 52 apiece at the 7:42 mark. After that point, though, Missouri netted only one point on its next four possessions and the Kentucky lead was back to nine. They would ride that lead to a 72-62 victory.

The Wildcats improved to 23-5 with the road win and will be a force to be reckoned with in March's tournament. Mizzou now owns a record of 7-20 and will need to collect wins in each of their remaining three games if they wish to match last year's win total.

The highlight for the Tigers was the guard play of California native Terrence Phillips. The sophomore set a new career high with 22 points and also had three dimes.

The Tigers will next be in action on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi.