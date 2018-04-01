No. 11 Tigers Fall to No. 22 Nebraska, Defeat No. 5 Huskies

PALM SPRINGS, CA -- The No. 11 Missouri Tigers split a pair of games against top-25 opponents on day two of the Cathedral City Classic, falling to No. 22 Nebraska, 6-4, before coming back and beating the No. 5 Washington Huskies, 2-0 on Saturday. Redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas tossed her eighth career no-hitter in the game against Washington, facing just one over the minimum. Missouri is now 5-2 on the season.



Game One: No. 22 Nebraska 6, No. 11 Mizzou 4

Mistakes on the infield and untimely hitting cost the Tigers against their former Big 12 rival, as Mizzou made four errors and left nine on base. Senior Kristin Nottelmann dropped her first game of the year, falling to 2-1 on the season. She gave up six runs - only two earned - and struck out four batters in six innings of work.



Nebraska pushed across a run in the first on an RBI double by Taylor Edwards with one out. Edwards plated Nikki Haget, who singled to start the game. In the second, the first four batters reached safely for the Huskers. Nottelmann issued back-to-back walks, and then a base hit into right loaded the bases. Jordan Bettiol hit a chopper to short that was botched, allowing a run to come in and score. A throwing error later in the inning cost the Tigers another run and gave Nebraska the 3-0 edge.



The Tigers were able to get on the board in the top of the third, highlighted by an inside-the-park home run by freshman Corrin Genovese. With two down in the inning, Genovese hit a deep fly ball to left field that ricocheted off the wall past the defender and back towards the infield. Genovese turned on the jets around second and just beat the play at the plate. Lindsey Muller, who scored on the play, singled on a full count to start the inning.



The Cornhuskers got those runs back in the fourth, taking advantage of two more Tiger errors in the frame, all coming with two outs. A slow chopper to second was booted, and then the Huskers put runners on the corners with a base hit into left. Edwards then singled down the line, bringing in a run, while the next run scored on a throwing error on the following batter.



Nebraska added another run in the sixth after a leadoff double by Bettiol. She moved up on a ground out to third and came in to score on a sacrifice fly, making it 6-4.



The Tigers put the leadoff batter on in each of the last six innings, but were only able to get back on the board in the seventh. Jenna Marston singled to left to start the inning, and Genovese walked to put a pair aboard. Ashley Fleming loaded the bases with a bloop single to center. Kelsea Roth then hit a towering fly ball to the opposite field that was knocked down at the wall, bringing in two runs to trim the lead to 6-4. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Ashley Hagemann got out of it, getting a ground out and two strikeouts to finish the game.



Game Two: No. 11 Mizzou 2, No. 5 Washington 0

An RBI triple by Marston brought home the first run of the game, putting the Tigers ahead in the top of the third inning. The drive to deep center field scored Ashtin Stephens, who singled with one out. Genovese followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Marston, making it 2-0 Mizzou.



Thomas didn't allow a base runner until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Kimi Pohlman reached on a throwing error. Pohlman and Roth collided on the play as Roth went for the throw, and Pohlman was replaced by Jerrin Fa'asua on the bases. Fa'asua moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Thomas got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.



From that point on, it was all Thomas, as she set down the last 12 batters of the game in order. She finished the contest with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work while throwing just 94 pitches to improve to 2-1 on the season.



The Tigers will close out the last day of the Cathedral City Classic Sunday with another pair of games. Beginning at 11 a.m. CT, the Tigers will take on Northwestern. Immediately following the game, Mizzou will take on No. 7/5 UCLA in their final contest of the weekend.