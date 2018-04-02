No. 11 Tigers Softball Split with Mean Green

DENTON, Texas - After opening up the doubleheader with a 4-1 victory in game one, No. 11 Missouri saw their 24-game winning streak come to an end in the second game, as the North Texas Mean Green upset the Tigers by a 9-2 final, hitting four home runs in game two. The Tigers are now 27-4 on the season.

In game one, Chelsea Thomas had some early trouble in the bottom of the second inning when Mariza Martinez belted her third home run of the year making the score 1-1. Thomas recovered when she struck out the side in the seventh to finish off her 13th straight victory.

Missouri put themselves back ahead in the top of the third inning off a two run double by Ashley Fleming, giving Mizzou the 3-1 advantage. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Fleming extended the Missouri lead with her eighth home run of the season, making it 4-1 Tigers. Thomas struck out 11, walked one and allowed one run on five hits. Fleming finished the game with two hits in four at bats, plus a double and a home run and three driven in. Missouri won the first game 4-1.

In game two, The Tigers again jumped ahead in the top of the first inning taking a 2-0 lead, when Catherine Lee singled scoring Jenna Marston. Nicole Hudson hit a double down the left field line with two outs scoring Lee.

The Mean Green rebounded with a three run first inning capped by a Mariza Martinez two-run home run. North Texas extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth, when Lisa Johnson struck a two-run home run making it 5-2. After, Cantler hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth making it 6-2, the Mean Green blew the game wide open when Brooke Foster blasted a three run homer to put the Mean Green up 9-2.

Nottelmann suffered her first loss of the season and her record fell to 11-1 on the season. Missouri looks to rebound when they take on No. 17 Baylor in Big 12 action this weekend. The series opens at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday in Waco, Texas.