No. 12 Missouri Beats South Carolina State

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Jabari Brown, playing in his first game since Nov. 17, 2011 when he was a freshman at Oregon, scored 12 points and No. 12 Missouri beat South Carolina State 102-51 on Monday night.

Brown, 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, became eligible at the end of the first semester. He entered the game with 16:01 left in the first half. After a missed 3-pointer, he assisted on a fast-break layup by Negus Webster-Chan. He scored his first points on two free throws with 9:35 remaining.

Phil Pressey's jumper 17 seconds into the game gave Missouri (9-1) the lead for good. An 18-2 run midway through the first half gave the Tigers a 31-11 lead with 5:58 left.

Matthew Hezekiah led South Carolina State (4-7) with 14 points.

Despite not playing for nine days, the Tigers scored 49 points in the first half, representing the team's best this season.