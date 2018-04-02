No. 12 Mizzou Hosts SIUE Wednesday

COLUMBIA - The No. 12 Tiger softball team will host SIU-Edwardsville in a single game this Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. CT at University Field. Missouri is now fifth in the latest RPI poll, released last Wednesday. Missouri is 17-5 this year against team's in the top-50 in RPI.

The Tigers saw their 10-game winning streak get snapped after falling to Nebraska in a 3-2 decision on Friday. Missouri bounced back, winning 4-1 in the finale on Saturday to salvage the split.



Nicole Hudson has been red-hot as of late, as she's hit in a career high eight consecutive games. Her six game hitting streak has raised her average from .253 to .306 for the year. During her streak she's hitting .467 (14-30) with six runs, three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.



Chelsea Thomas is approaching two career milestones, one of which will definitely be accomplished this week, with the other a definite possibility. Her next strikeout will be the 500th in her career, which will make her just the seventh pitcher in school history to record 500 strikeouts. She's also 27 strikeouts away from breaking the single season record at Missouri. Currently with 260, she has the fifth-most in a season at Missouri, with Erin Kalka holding the record of 286 set in 2004.



The Tigers have 15 shutouts on the year, 12 of which came the month of March. They are walking just 1.55 batters per seven innings, the best in the conference. The staff's .178 opponent batting average is second amongst Big 12 teams. The team is second in the league in strikeouts per seven innings, as they average 9.20, and is second in the conference with a 1.32 earned run average. The team's 0.94 ERA during conference play is the best in the league.



Southern Illinois-Edwardsville enters this midweek contest with a 24-23 record, not including the doubleheader they had scheduled for Tuesday against Saint Louis. In their last 10 games they are 8-2 and are 16-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference this season



Taylor Tooley leads the team offensively with a .343 batting average to go along with eight doubles, six home runs and 31 runs batted in. Rachel Coonrod also provides a spark in the lineup, as she's hitting .302 with three home runs and 27 driven in. As a team, SIU-E is hitting just .249 on the season.



Erika Taylor is the team's top pitcher, appearing 32 times in 47 games. Her record stands at 17-13 with a 2.54 ERA. In 195.2 innings pitched, she has struck out 216 and walked 59. Opponents are hitting .227 off her. The Cougars have a 3.24 team earned run average.



Missouri is 3-1 all-time against SIU-Edwardsville after sweeping both games last year, 11-1 and 6-0.