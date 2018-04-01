No. 12 Mizzou Undone by Errors at No. 11 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 12 Mizzou softball team dropped a five-inning, 8-0 result at No. 11 LSU at Tiger Park on Saturday. The Tigers were led with hits by freshman 2B Emily Crane and sophomore SS Corrin Genovese, but were hampered by five fielding errors. The decision to LSU sets up a series-deciding Sunday finale (1 p.m.), with live coverage on Cox Sports Television (CST).

The Tigers moved to 25-7 overall and 10-6 in Southeastern Conference play, while LSU improved to 37-10 (12-5 SEC) with the win.

Four runs were scored by LSU in the bottom of the first inning, with Mizzou committing three fielding errors to help LSU's cause. LSU recorded three hits in the initial inning.

LSU put three more runs on the scoreboard with three hits in the bottom of the third inning. Mizzou recorded two fielding errors in the frame.

Mizzou yielded the final run to LSU in the bottom of the fifth inning when a bunt single scored a runner from third base.

Senior Nicole Hudson made the start for Mizzou, her fourth start of the season. She allowed eight hits and three earned runs in the outing (6-2), striking out three LSU batters. LSU's Ashley Czechner pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two hits and issuing one walk for the win (9-0).

Hudson earned the walk off Czechner in her only at-bat, adding to her school record total of 132 career walks.