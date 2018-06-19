No.13 Missouri Softball Falls Short to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Missouri Tigers Softball team lost both games in a doubleheader against the Iowa Hawkeyes Wednesday night.

Early in game one, Mizzou suffered four errors resulting in three unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Iowa senior Kayla Massey held Missouri to only four hits and one run on the game. Final score for the first game ended with 3-1 in Iowa's favor.

Looking for redemption in game two, both teams would make it exciting creating an offensive battle. The lead would jump back-and-forth in the fourth and fifth innings with Missouri up 7-4 going into the bottom of the fifth. Sami Fagan, redshirt sophomore, singled in the top of the fourth driving in two runs. Next up, Angela Randazzo would also snag a single scoring Fagan. In the fifth, freshman Kelli Schkade tripled to right center allowing two more to cross the plate for the Tigers. Missouri OF Taylor Gadbois led the Tiger's offense through both games going 5-for-8 on the night. Gadbois showed off her speed stealing four bases with two in each game. She would increase her season total to 38 and is still leading in stolen bases in the SEC. Missouri's momentum ended in the bottom of the fifth as Iowa scored six runs on six hits. The Tigers could not recover and lost game two 13-9.

Missouri will return to Columbia and host the Ole Miss Rebels Friday, April 18 at University Field.